Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Howard Hughes worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 165.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 733.3% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

