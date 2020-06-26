Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 25.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timkensteel by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 167,381 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.80 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

