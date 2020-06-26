Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,245 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of FOSL opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Fossil Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

