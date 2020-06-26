Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,494 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lannett were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lannett by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 150,304 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,080,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.