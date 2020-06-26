Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $65,000 Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 27,800 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 26,800 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 171,227 shares of company stock worth $949,923. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.