Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Herman Miller worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

