Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $998,000 in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

CSGP opened at $706.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $747.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.