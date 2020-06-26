24,820 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,430,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

