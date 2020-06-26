Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

