Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,873 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 527,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.63 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,741. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

