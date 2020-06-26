Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stake Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,073 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 70,507 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 947,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

