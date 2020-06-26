Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,398 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 15,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

