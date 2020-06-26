Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,395,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,372,000 after acquiring an additional 749,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

