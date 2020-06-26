Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 129,611 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 918,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 797,821 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,191,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 414,902 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 240,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 210,520 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

