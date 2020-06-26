Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

COF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.