Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,630 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $881,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.98 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

