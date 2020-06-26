Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

