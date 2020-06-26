Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638,843 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 153.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrubHub by 172.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $131,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,010.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,659 shares of company stock worth $2,285,251. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

