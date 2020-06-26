Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,962,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,268,000 after buying an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after buying an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

