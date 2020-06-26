Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 45.6% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 65,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $422.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.20. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $499.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,104 shares of company stock worth $30,721,359. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

