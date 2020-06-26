Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 267,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 163,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,755 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

