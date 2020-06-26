Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

