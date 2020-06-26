5,562 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $245.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.