31,223 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

