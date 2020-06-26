Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

