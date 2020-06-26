Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Monro worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Monro stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

