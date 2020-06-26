Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $508,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,566,000. AJO LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 206,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 164,670 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OFG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 68,043 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 68,043 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.08 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.08 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,688 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,688 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation
Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp.
Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 80,857 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 80,857 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report