Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $508,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,566,000. AJO LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 206,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 164,670 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OFG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.