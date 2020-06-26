Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,861 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of eGain worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

eGain stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.