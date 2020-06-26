Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 68,202 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Vocera Communications worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 538,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.02. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.