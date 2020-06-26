Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.