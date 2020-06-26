vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 206.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -1.83. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

