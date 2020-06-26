Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Albireo Pharma worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

