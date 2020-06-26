Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,518 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.30% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.