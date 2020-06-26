Two Sigma Investments LP Has $535,000 Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNST. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

CNST stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,032 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.