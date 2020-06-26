Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.59% of Culp worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.86. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

