Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 344.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $106,111. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.