Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

