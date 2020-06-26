Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,528 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,355 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 829,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,427 shares of company stock worth $5,058,386. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

