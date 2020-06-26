Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 176,877 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

