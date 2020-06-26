247,901 Shares in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 247,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.50% of GasLog Partners LP Unit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.62 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

