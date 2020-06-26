Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 162,713 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,713 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Telenav worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 321,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 255,797 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

