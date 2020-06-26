Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 162,713 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,713 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Telenav worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 321,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 255,797 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TNAV opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
