888 Holdings Public’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 188 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.61).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

888 opened at GBX 175.10 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.08. The stock has a market cap of $556.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.