Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.98 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

