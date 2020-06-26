UBS Group AG Buys 483 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BATS:EWGS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

