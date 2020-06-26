UBS Group AG Buys 483 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BATS:EWGS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.