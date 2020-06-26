Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curo Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.16 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.48.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.