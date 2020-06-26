UBS Group AG Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Briggs & Stratton worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGG opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

