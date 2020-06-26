UBS Group AG Buys 22,116 Shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xunlei by 15.9% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,879,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,374 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XNET shares. ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.71. Xunlei Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

