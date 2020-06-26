UBS Group AG Has $78,000 Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Rocky Brands worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.59. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

