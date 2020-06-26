Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.14. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

