UBS Group AG Sells 101,965 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,561,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.